Friendly exes! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have called it quits, but the twosome are still close.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, flew to Houston to support her rapper ex at his Astroworld Festival on Saturday, November 9.

Jenner was spotted dancing and singing along to Scott’s opening act, Rosalía, according to the Houston Chronicle, and Scott, 22, shouted out he and Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, 21 months, on stage.

Us exclusively confirmed that the makeup mogul was set to attend the concert and was traveling to her ex’s hometown with Stormi.

Jenner’s Texas travels come just a few days after Us confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had sparked a romance with rapper Drake.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” an insider told Us on Wednesday, November 6. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall [Jenner]’s birthday.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper, 33, and Kylie have been friends for years (he even performed at her sweet 16 birthday party) but the duo decided to take things to the next level at his birthday party in October, where they were seen flirting and laughing together.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us at the time. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

An insider close to Drake has denied the romance. Scott, meanwhile, has no hard feelings toward the Canadian rapper who worked with him on his 2018 single “Sicko Mode.”

“Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends,” a source told Us on November 6.

Kylie and Scott split in October after more than two years together. The reality TV star confirmed the breakup on Twitter and has been committed to coparenting with Scott in the weeks since.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian] in that respect.”