Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs

Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott reunited in Palm Springs, California, over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The exes, who split in October after two years together, were spotted at the Agua Caliente Casino on Friday, November 29, with an Instagram fan account sharing a video of the pair walking into the casino together. Jenner, 22, was dressed in all black and carrying a bottle of beer, while the rapper, 28, wore a black baseball cap, brown jacket and black and white pants.

The pair were with a group including Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian and their mom, Kris Jenner.

E! News reports that they played blackjack and poker together, with an eyewitness telling the outlet that the pair whispered in each other’s ears a lot and laughed.

Kylie and her daughter with Scott, Stormi, 21 months, joined Kendall Jenner, Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, 19 months, at the momager’s Palm Springs home for the holiday, with E! News reporting that Scott spent time with Kylie and Stormi. Their casino outing came after Kylie and Stormi flew to Houston to attend Scott’s Astroworld music festival on November 9.

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week that the “Sicko Mode” rapper “still very much loves” the makeup mogul.

“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” the insider said. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

Since their breakup last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been linked to Drake and was seen getting cozy with the 33-year-old rapper at his Halloween party.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” a source confirmed to Us at the time. “They were affectionate and clearly there together.”

Another source previously told Us that the pair are aiming to keep things casual.

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” a source told Us. “They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis … Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries.”