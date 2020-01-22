Kylie Jenner Reveals She Wants 4 Kids, But Doesn’t ‘Have a Timeline’

Big brood! Kylie Jenner wants to give her daughter, Stormi, siblings, but she isn’t sure when.

“I see myself having four kids,” the makeup mogul, 22, said in response to a fan’s tweeted question in a Tuesday, January 21, YouTube video. “I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator welcomed Stormi with her now-ex Travis Scott in February 2018. She told Interview Germany in March that she isn’t ready to have baby No. 2 just yet. “I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” she told the outlet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said something similar in October 2018, saying in a Snapchat Q&A: “I want another baby, but when is the question. I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be.”

On Tuesday, Jenner responded to more questions while she applied makeup to her sister Kim Kardashian. “What I love the most about Chicago is she loves to take pictures and Stormi does not,” Jenner gushed about her niece. “Stormi is like, ‘No, mom. No pictures,’ and Chicago will come up to me and ask me. … I’m like, ‘You’re the cutest thing ever.’”

As for Kardashian, 39, the Selfish author loves the way that Stormi “says yes.” The KKW Beauty creator said, “It’s so clear and cute,” adding, “I love that I can bribe her with anything if I say that I have Poppy or a Troll coming.”

When it comes to taking care of her four kids with Kanye West — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months — the law student keeps everything “super planned out [and] and really, really organized.”

Kardashian explained, “I think that’s the key to just being successful. It’s hard, it’s a lot of work, but you can totally do it.”