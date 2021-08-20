The more, the merrier! Kylie Jenner gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, in February 2018 and has been vocal about her plans to give the little one a sibling.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kept her pregnancy under wraps at the time, breaking the news with a YouTube video. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in m entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the former E! personality captioned the footage. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

In October of the following year, the reality star split from Scott — but opened up about their plans to coparent.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” the Kylie Cosmetics creator tweeted in 2019. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The makeup mogul went on to tell Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020: “We’re, like, best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about my parents, [Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021 that she and the Texas native don’t have a “traditional relationship,” explaining, “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

Three months later, Us confirmed that the Life of Kylie alum is pregnant with baby No. 2. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” an insider told Us at the time. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

Keep scrolling to see the Kylie Skin creator’s quotes over the years about wanting to welcome more children.