Sending love to the birthday girl! Kylie Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday on Tuesday, August 10, prompting plenty of her family members — and Travis Scott — to shower her with affection on social media.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s mom, Kris Jenner, shared a lengthy tribute that included several adorable throwback photos of her youngest daughter. “Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!!” the In the Kitchen With Kris author, 65, wrote via Instagram. “I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats … And playing with my makeup!!!!!!”

Kris’ carousel featured photos of the Life of Kylie alum throughout her childhood, as well as more recent memories. In one picture, the manager posed with Kylie backstage at the taping of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, which aired in June.

“You have brought all of us so much joy!!!” Kris continued in her post. “You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving. You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me.”

Kylie’s older sister Khloé Kardashian celebrated by posting videos of the new 24K Birthday Collection from Kylie Cosmetics. “YESSSSSS,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories, showing off the luxe spread.

For his part, Scott, 30, paid tribute to her with a snap taken at the pair’s February birthday party for their daughter Stormi, 3. “WAKE UP IT’S YOOOO BDAAYYYYYY,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories.

The duo called it quits in October 2019, but they’ve since maintained a friendly coparenting relationship. “They have a huge amount of love for each other,” an insider told Us Weekly in May. “It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years.”

Kylie, for her part, also wished herself a happy birthday, sharing a series of new photos via Instagram with the caption, “Cheers to 24.” In the pictures, the KUWTK alum wore a green knit dress while posing with a glass of champagne. “24 has never looked better,” the official Kylie Cosmetics account added in the comments.

