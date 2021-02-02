Fit for royalty! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, dressed up as a princess to celebrate her third birthday on Monday, February 1.

The birthday girl wore a pink tulle gown and tiara in honor of her big day on Monday, which Jenner, 23, documented on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted multiple videos and photos from the at-home celebration, including pink, purple and white balloons filling the house hallway.

In one video, princess Stormi sweetly asked for watermelon ice cream on her special day. Jenner then ordered the same dessert after Stormi asked her if she wanted one. The reality star also showed off the exterior of her pad, revealing a catering truck from Raising Cane’s, which provided chicken tenders and French fries for everyone.

Gold balloons saying “3rd Times a Charm” hung over the entryway of the home.

Upon entering, there was a pink castle backdrop and pink velvet chairs for guests. The partygoers, who included Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, had a crown at their table setting and craft supplies on the table, which was adorned with color-coordinated flowers.

Keeping with tradition, the blow-up slide with Stormi’s face on it was located in the backyard where the girl of the hour played with bubbles and twirled in her party dress. The slide has been at Stormi’s past birthday parties as well.

Hours earlier, Kylie gushed over her daughter and how quickly she has grown.

“Thank you God for sending this little soul to me,” she wrote via Instagram, alongside a number of photos of her little one. “Crying today because I can’t stop the time. It’s all the little things I’ll miss, like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said that watching her toddler “experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

She also shared her hopes for her daughter’s future, saying, “On the other side, I’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

Scott, 28, honored his baby girl with his own Instagram tribute, writing, “Three is bigger than 2,” along with photos of Stormi over the years.

“Three more years of love that’s true. Three more inches u might have grew. Three more years a lot to dooo!!! Three more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU,” he continued. “Happy bday to my Lil storm storm.”

Scroll down to see how Kylie and Scott celebrated Stormi’s third birthday.