Gold star! Kylie Jenner‘s successes go beyond the business world — she’s also an “incredible” mother to 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

“Kylie’s super hands-on with Stormi,” Tiffany Sorya, the makeup mogul’s former homeschool teacher, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 20. “She’s protective over her. She doesn’t want a lot of pictures posted unless it’s by her, of course.”

The toddler is already starting to bear a strong resemblance to her mom, 23, in more ways than one. “Stormi’s great. She’s super smart already and a little fashionista for sure, just like her mom,” Sorya added.

Jenner welcomed her daughter with ex Travis Scott in February 2018. For Sorya, who founded the Novel Education homeschooling agency in 2014, the possibility of passing on her knowledge to Stormi would be a dream come true.

“I do think about when Stormi is ready to go to school, whether she chooses homeschool or regular school, and how amazing it would be for Novel [Education] to help Stormi in any way she needs, [considering] the fact that I was her mother’s teacher,” Sorya told Us. “I remember when Kylie was a teenager, so the fact that she’s older now and has a daughter and all that, it’s really cool. … It makes me feel old, but it is really cool to think about it.”

When it comes to finding the right path for Stormi, Sorya trusts that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO will choose the “best” option. Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner were both homeschooled as teenagers — and neither one feels like they missed out on a typical high school experience.

“I don’t think they did have those regrets,” Sorya added. “I started teaching Kylie when she was 13 or 14 and Kendall was, like, 15 … it was the transition between 8th grade to freshman year and then freshman year to sophomore year. And I think that homeschooling was always on their radar because what they wanted to do in their careers was always more important than prom or a football game or the typical high school things that you would do.”

The Life of Kylie alum went on to launch her own makeup brand in 2015 and it didn’t take long for the reality star to break records. In March 2019, at the age of 21, she was named one of Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaires. Though her title was later called into question by the publication the following year, Sorya isn’t surprised that her former student found such massive success.

“I remember that she was really nervous about starting [the brand]. … Kylie really put and continues to put a lot of time into the products,” the educator said. “She’s 23 years old. … It’s absolutely amazing what she’s been able to accomplish.”

Though the famous sisters are no longer Sorya’s students, the trio still has a “really close” bond and often recommend “books, shows [and] documentaries” to each other. Sorya’s Novel Education Group is based in Los Angeles and works with a handful of high-profile clients — including Dr. Dre‘s children — to broaden their horizons and spark a passion for learning.

With reporting by Diana Cooper