Celebrating Stormi! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter turned 3 on Monday, February 1, and received sweet social media shout-outs from her family members.

“So it’s Stormi’s 3rd birthday today,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted. “I am so emotional because that means [my daughter], True, is going to be 3 next. I don’t know if I can handle this. How did three years go by so quickly? I can’t believe [Kim Kardashian’s daughter] Chicago and Stormi are now 3.”

Jenner, 23, gave birth to the little one in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. The makeup mogul’s life “changed forever” when Stormi arrived, she captioned an Instagram tribute two years later.

“We were meant for each other stormiloo,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote via Instagram for Stormi’s 2nd birthday in February 2020.

The rapper, 28, added in a post of his own: “Two is better than 1. Two might mean more to me than to u. To things I do to live thru you. To remember ever thing I do wit u. Two words I say before I leave from u. Love u.”

The Texas native wrote a similar message on Monday for Stormi’s third year. “Three is bigger than 2,” Scott captioned black-and-white photos with his daughter. “Three more years of love that’s true. Three more inches u might have grew. Three more years a lot to dooo!!! Three more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm.”

When it comes to giving Stormi a sibling, Jenner “want[s] more [kids] so bad.” She told James Charles in October 2020: “I want more so bad, I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to call her daughter the “best baby of all time,” gushing, “She’s so smart beyond her years. I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time.”

She and Scott have been dating on and off since 2017, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020 that they do an “amazing” job coparenting Stormi.

Keep scrolling to see Kris Jenner and more E! personalities’ touching tributes to the birthday girl.