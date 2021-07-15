Why Kylie Jenner Decided to Sell Half of Kylie Cosmetics: Details

Going global! Kylie Jenner isn’t just relaunching a clean version of Kylie Cosmetics — she’s also taking her revamped beauty brand international.

And get this: it’s always been part of the plan. In fact, her goal to expand her beauty empire is the reason she decided to sell 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc. in November 2019 for $600 million.

“The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global,” the 23-year-old reality star revealed in her Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Three: Kylie 2.0 Youtube video, which was released on Thursday, July 15.

Kylie Cosmetics, which has officially rebranded as both clean and vegan, will be sold at Douglas Cosmetics, Nocibe France, Harrods Beauty, Selfridges, Mecca Beauty, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Boots UK, Gold Apple and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Expanding her empire wasn’t the only impetus for the rebrand though. According to the Kylie Skin founder, giving her makeup a 2.0 upgrade was “always” her end goal.

“I’ve learned so much, so much more than what I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said. “Being clean and vegan and cruelty-free and paraben-free, all these things are really important to me now. I was to just be really proud of everything that I release.”

She continued: “I want to be proud of the things that I make and the things that, you know, I’m selling to people. I just want everyone to feel good when they wear my makeup and see the love that we put into it.”

The relaunch, which will include 37 lip kits, 30 high glosses, 32 matte liquid lipsticks, nine lip liners and four lip blushes, has been causing quite the buzz on social media.

In May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star completely wiped the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram clean, posting just one polaroid of herself. She captioned the picture, “Something is coming.”

“We took this polaroid photo behind the scenes at my rebrand photo shoot, so I knew I wanted to tease with that photo,” Jenner revealed in the Youtube video. “A few days before, I was like I think we need to wipe the entire Instagram.”

As such, someone went back to the beginning of 2015 and archived 8,000 posts from the past 6 years.

It seems as though it was worth it, as the post blew up, gaining more than 600,000 likes.

Kylie Cosmetics is available today on kyliecosmetics.com.