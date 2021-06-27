She’s 37! Look Back at Khloe Kardashian’s Beauty Evolution: Photos

From dark bangs to platinum blonde waves, there’s no denying that Khloé Kardashian has had quite the beauty evolution since stepping into the spotlight.

Rewind to 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, and the 37-year-old reality star was hitting red carpets with jet black hair and heavy smoky eyes.

Fast forward to today, and the Good American founder has had quite the transformation. She’s gone through an amazing fitness journey, switched up her hair color more times then we can count, had a nose job and mastered her contouring technique.

If you ask Us, Kardashian looked fabulous at every stage of the game. But, she’s certainly had to face her fair share of critics when it comes to her appearance — and it hasn’t always been the easiest to deal with.

During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the reality star admitted to Andy Cohen that speculation around her plastic surgery has gotten under her skin through the years.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant. But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it,’” she said during the special. “No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox.”

While the businesswoman admitted to the above, internet trolls always have something to say about Kardashian’s appearance, claiming that she looks “different,” had her “eyes pulled back” or that her “forehead looks bigger” in recent years.

Earlier this month, one critic even said that she looked like an “alien” in a commercial for Nurtect. Kardashian responded: “Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence … I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

Haters aside, the Revenge Body host always knows how to bring it when it comes to glam. She frequently works with hair colorist Tracey Cunningham and hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

She switches up her style fairly frequently, going from tight braids to big bouncy waves. Her hair color chances on the regular as well, but blonde will always be her personal favorite.

“My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change. I’ll always go back to blonde I Just think I need a little something different right now,” she wrote via Twitter in 2020, after dyeing her hair brunette.

As for makeup? KoKo frequently works with makeup artist Ash K. Holm. The duo has created looks ranging from soft neutrals and coppers to summery peaches. But, without fail, Kardashian is always rocking a set of falsies and a lined lip.

So, in honor of her 37th birthday, keep scrolling to take a look back at Khloé’s beauty transformation, from the KUWTK premiere to present day.