Ready for her new role! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, is “so excited” about her mom’s pregnancy, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” the insider says. “She knows there is a baby in the belly!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, welcomed Stormi in February 2018. Us confirmed last month that the pair are expecting their second child together after trying to give their little one a sibling for “almost a year.”

A source exclusively told Us in August that the makeup mogul and Scott are “beyond thrilled” about the pregnancy. Jenner wanted her kids to be “close in age” because she “feels so close to [her sister] Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi,” according to the insider.

A third source explained that the twosome, who’ve been on-again, off-again since 2017, are in a “much better place” recently.

“Kylie and Travis have an unconventional relationship, but it really works for the both of them,” the insider explained. “Kylie is such a hands-on mother and loves being one, so she will be the primary caretaker.”

Kylie confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram on Tuesday, September 7. In a video, the TV personality shared images of her positive test, Scott cuddling up to her stomach and revealed how she told her mom, Kris Jenner.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Kris, 65, said in the clip after Stormi delivered the sonogram to her “Lovey.”

The video also showed Kylie at a doctor’s appointment with both Stormi and Scott by her side. The reality star shared moments of her loved ones celebrating her birthday earlier this month, followed by clips of her growing belly and her toddler kissing the baby bump.

“Kylie is feeling amazing, the pregnancy is different than the first, but she is so happy for her family,” a source told Us this month, adding that the Texas musician is “beyond thrilled” to be expanding their family.

With reporting by Travis Cronin