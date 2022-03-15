Taking it slow. Kylie Jenner gave a glimpse of her six-week postpartum body during a workout — but the reality star isn’t pushing herself to bounce back.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, said in a Tuesday, March 15, Instagram Story video. “It’s very hard.”

The Kardashians star, who shares daughter Stormi, 3, and son Wolf, 1 month, with Travis Scott, explained that her postpartum experience has been “a little harder” the second time around.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” the Life of Kylie alum added. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator concluded by assuring her followers that it’s “OK not to be OK,” saying, “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The Los Angeles native gave birth to her and the 30-year-old rapper’s baby boy in February, revealing his name in an Instagram Story post.

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands on.”

The on-again, off-again couple have yet to show their newborn’s face via social media, but Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in February that the infant resembles his big sister.

“When [Wolf] came out, it was like Stormi being born all over again,” the matriarch, 66, said during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance last month. “I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had 15 people when I was giving birth. It was like a party.”

