Little look-alike! Kris Jenner opened up about her “cute” new grandchild for the first time.

“It’s amazing,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 66, told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, February 15, of Kylie Jenner’s son, Wolf, for an episode of the comedian’s daytime show airing in April. “I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me, Kylie and Travis [Scott] because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had 15 people when I was giving birth. It was like a party. When [Wolf] came out, it was like Stormi being born all over again.”

The matriarch gushed that Wolf has “the best birthdate” since February 2, 2022, is an “angel number,” noting that Kylie, 24, even wore a “222” necklace long before she gave birth earlier this month.

The In the Kitchen With Kris author subsequently attempted to name all 11 of her grandkids. When the reality star left out Khloé Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter, True, at first, Kris joked, “I saved the best for last.”

The talent manager went on to successfully name all of her children, telling the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, that she hopes Kendall Jenner will be the next to give her a grandbaby.

When Kylie announced her pregnancy in a September 2021 Instagram post, she shared footage of Kris finding out the news. Stormi, 4, adorably handed her grandmother an ultrasound photo in the video and the former E! personality cried out, “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

Kris was the first Kardashian-Jenner family member to publicly comment on the Kylie Cosmetics creator’s pregnancy later that same month, gushing about the upcoming arrival at the Met Gala. “[I’m] excited,” the businesswoman told E! News. “No. 11! Really great!”

Now that Wolf has arrived, Stormi is doing “really well” with her baby brother, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on February 10. “Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” the insider added.

The infant has already met Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympian, 72, revealed during a Good Morning Britain appearance last week.

“The family is growing!” the Secrets of My Life author gushed of her daughter’s newborn. “Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they’re great.”

