Caitlyn Jenner Has Met Kylie Jenner’s Newborn Son: They’re Doing ‘Great’

Another grandchild! Caitlyn Jenner gave an update on her newest family member one week after Kylie Jenner‘s baby boy’s arrival.

“I have [met him],” the Secrets of My Life author, 72, said during a Wednesday, February 9, Good Morning Britain appearance. “The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they’re great.”

The Olympian noted that the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 24, is “doing great” after giving birth on February 2, adding, “Everybody’s doing good.”

The New York native has another grandkid on the way as Burt Jenner’s wife, Val Patalo, is pregnant with their third child.

“They’re due in month with a little girl, so I’m going for No. 20 here in about a month,” the former athlete said. “I can never keep all the birthdays right. It’s all on a computer.”

Kylie announced on Sunday, February 6, that her and Travis Scott‘s 4-year-old daughter Stormi’s sibling had arrived. “2.2.22,” the makeup mogul captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the toddler holding her baby brother’s hand.

Caitlyn reposted the Life of Kylie alum’s social media upload to her Instagram Stories at the time, writing, “I love you @kyliejenner.”

The I Am Cait alum has an especially close bond with Kylie, Caitlyn said during a January 2021 “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast episode.

“I get along very well with [her and Kendall Jenner], but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time,” the Graceland University grad explained at the time,. “Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing. We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie’s more of an open book. Kylie is just the exception to the rule. … All the stars came together. … I’m just very blessed.”

The former reality star noted that Kylie got “along very well” with close friend Sophia Hutchins and often has dinner with them.

“We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks,” Caitlyn said. “I go over there, and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn’t [make] them. … But they’re so good! It’s better than a restaurant. [We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that.”

