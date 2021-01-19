There’s nothing like a father-daughter bond. Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t pick favorites when it comes to her kids, but her relationship with Kylie Jenner has a special place in her heart.

“I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house,” the I Am Cait alum, 71, said on the Monday, January 18, episode of Dear Media’s “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn’t [make] them. … But they’re so good! It’s better than a restaurant.”

Caitlyn noted that she often brings close friend Sofia Hutchins along for dinners at the 23-year-old makeup mogul’s house. “Kylie and Sophia get along very well,” the former athlete added. “So [it’s] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around. … [We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer.”

The I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum shares sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner with ex-wife Linda Thompson, along with daughter Cassandra Marino and son Burt Jenner with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover. Caitlyn also shares daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner. The pair were married for 24 years until their split in 2015, the same year she announced her gender transition. While married, Caitlyn helped Kris, now 65, raise the four children she shared with the late Robert Kardashian, Sr.: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.

Though Caitlyn joked that her favorite child “depends on the day,” she’s seen a difference in her connections with Kylie and Kendall, 25. The model is “very athletic,” giving her “a lot in common” with her Olympic gold medalist father.

“We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time. … Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing,” Caitlyn said on Monday, adding that Kendall can be “more secretive” than her younger sister at times. “We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie’s more of an open book. Kylie is just the exception to the rule. … All the stars came together. … I’m just very blessed.”

The Life of Kylie alum previously gushed about her dad’s presence in her life during a March 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “My dad was the best growing up,” Kylie said at the time. “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day.”

Not only does Caitlyn have strong bonds with her own kids, she’s forging connections with her 18 grandchildren. In November 2019, the Secrets of My Life author told Us Weekly that she was having so much “fun” watching Kylie excel as a “wonderful” mom to daughter Stormi, 2, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

Despite her extensive family tree, Caitlyn can’t help but feel lonely sometimes now that her children are “all grown up” and making their own ways in the world.

“You’re sitting there going, ‘Wait a second. I’ve got 10 kids. I’ve got 18 grandchildren. I’m sitting here all by myself!'” she said on Monday. “Nobody’s called, and you’re looking at your phone and [thinking], ‘Shouldn’t somebody be calling me,’ you know? … Well, every parent deals with that. It’s nothing new.”