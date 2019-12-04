



“Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t the closest, but the idea that they haven’t spoken in 5-6 years is crazy,” the source says. “They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn’t have a bad relationship with her.”

The source adds that Caitlyn, 70, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, has been distant from the Kardashians in recent years: “Caitlyn isn’t close to the family as a whole. But this isn’t surprising. Caitlyn always has her own separate reality.”

“It doesn’t make sense,” the source adds. “It’s disappointing somewhat, but not surprising.”

Caitlyn made the claim on the British reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as she reflected on coming out to her family. “I started with Brandon [Jenner], my son. And he said to me, ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’”

Then Caitlyn discussed her relationship with the Revenge Body host: “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. Honestly, it’s been five, six years, and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

She added, “We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

In the same clip, the former Olympian talked about being across the pond from her family for the holiday season. “Both sides of my family, the Kardashian-Jenner side and the strictly Jenner side, are all having their appropriate Thanksgiving dinners,” she said. “I think it’s probably the first time I’ve never been there. It’s… yeah, it’s sad not to be there.”

Caitlyn’s relationship with Kardashian, 35, has been in the spotlight in recent weeks. The I Am Cait alum backed out of an appearance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida, on October 24 to avoid Kardashian, for example. Five days later, the Strong Looks Better Naked author was a no-show at Caitlyn’s 70th birthday party.

But a source told Us on October 31 that there’s “zero bad blood” between Kardashian and the former athlete. “Khloé had something the night of Caitlyn’s birthday celebration at Nobu, but Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t fighting,” the source explained the time. “They have fixed [their relationship].”