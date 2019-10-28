Family feud? Caitlyn Jenner backed out of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida, to avoid Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

According to the insider, Jenner was confirmed to attend the grand opening on Thursday, October 24, but canceled last minute because of a conflict with Kardashian, 35, and Disick, 36. The Revenge Body host, for her part, was at the get-together with Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Caitlyn, who turned 70 on Monday, October 28, was previously married to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, from 1991 to 2015. The exes share daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. After they split, the Olympian transitioned. While the Kardashian family initially expressed their support for Caitlyn, there was tension between Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and their former stepfather after she slammed Kris in her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life.

“It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you,’” Kim, now 39, told Kourtney, now 40, and Khloé on a September 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

More recently, Kim extended an invitation to Caitlyn to the family’s annual Christmas Eve party in December 2018, but Khloé pressured her sister to disinvite Kendall and Kylie’s dad.

“Who wants mom’s peace? ‘Cause that matters,” Khloé said during a June episode of KUWTK. “Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace when she’s never cared about ours?”

While Kim admitted she “made a big f–king mistake,” Kris encouraged her to just let Caitlyn come to the annual holiday bash.

“I promise you, I’m fine,” Kris told her daughter. “Just let it go. Vodka’s my friend.”

Khloé had nicer things to say about Caitlyn’s partner Sophia Hutchins during the Good American designer’s appearance on the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast in May.

“She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone,” Khloé said, referring to her relationship with Caitlyn as “fine” at the time. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”