‘Tis the season to have drama! Kim Kardashian found herself facing a number of obstacles as she took over the hosting duties for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party on the Sunday, June 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The annual holiday party, typically hosted by momager Kris Jenner, found its new home in the Kardashian-West residence after Kim insisted that the event needed a revamping. “It’s turned into such a s–t show,” Kim vented to Khloé Kardashian and her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell. The KKW beauty founder insisted the event had taken a turn for the worse, saying that the invite list had deteriorated over the years, ballooning to include “people we don’t know.”

Kim found herself at a crossroads of controversy when her former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner asked to be included in the festivities. When sitting down with Scott Disick and cousin Cici Bussey, Kim vented, “Last night, Caitlyn called. … Caitlyn wants to totally go to the Christmas Eve party.” In a testimonial interview, Kim explained that Caitlyn had been absent from the invite list ever since her falling out with Kris after the Olympic gold medalist’s 2017 book, The Secrets of My Life, was released. Kim then relayed that Kris had given her permission to invite Caitlyn, saying, “Mom writes us back and is like, ‘Oh, my God. Fine. OK, guys.”

Shortly after Kim invited Caitlyn to the party, controversy erupted when Khloé insisted the invite was a mistake. When Kim insisted she was trying to “make peace” with the former Olympian, Khloé rebutted, “Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace when she’s never cared about ours?” Ouch! Kim lamented her decision to be inclusive, saying, “I made a big f–king mistake.” Khloé then pressured Kim to disinvite Caitlyn. Eventually, Kris insisted that the invite stand, saying, “I promise you. I’m fine. Just let it go. Vodka’s my friend.”

Another snag in the party planning occurred when Kanye West’s artistic vision failed to line up with the budget Kim was willing to spend on the one-day event. In a tense phone call, Kim lectured her husband about his comically extravagant spending, saying, “This is so inappropriate. This is so much money for a party for one night. … Finances stress me out more than anything in life.” She added, “First of all, we can’t put snow in the street, from the city. … We do not need an ice-skating rink.”

The party Kanye designed with Kim’s help eventually went off without a hitch and included a snow-covered sledding hill, and beautiful Dr. Seuss-inspired all-white decor. Cameos from Sia, Jennifer Lopez, Kathy Griffin, John Legend and Paris Hilton made for a star-studded, glamorous event. One notable guest was Jordyn Woods, who attended the party with Kylie Jenner just a few weeks before her infamous February 2019 cheating scandal with Khloé’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. All smiles, Jordyn appeared to be having a blast at the event.

The episode also followed Kourtney Kardashian as she went on a trip with both Scott and his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Confused by the dynamic, Kris worried this vacation was colored by Kourtney possibly still having romantic feelings for Scott. When she sat down with Kourtney, Kris asked, “What exactly is going on with Scott and you on these family vacations where you take along Sofia?” Kourtney explained, “I don’t wanna miss out on this with my kids. … She’s easy to be around. … In Mexico I had a three-bedroom villa for me and the kids, then Scott and Sofia had, like, a one bedroom in like a different building.” Kourtney added, “I had a great time.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

