The Kardashians did more than just eat turkey on Thanksgiving. The members of the famous family took to Instagram to reflect on how thankful they are on Thursday, November 28.

“♡ Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu!” Khloé Kardashian wrote alongside a picture with her 19-month-old daughter, True. “I will easily love you until the end of time! ♡ #Thanksgiving #Thankful.”

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, shared an image that read, “Carry a thankful [heart].”

“Wishing everyone an amazing Thanksgiving!!” the 64-year-old momager wrote. “Feeling very blessed, and so thankful today! Happy thanksgiving everyone! ❤️🦃🍽”

Kim Kardashian, for her part, posted new photos of her kids: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 6 months.

“So Thankful for my babies,” the 39-year-old KKW Beauty CEO captioned a pic of her husband, Kanye West, and their youngest son via Instagram.

An hour later, Kardashian made it a point to write that she is “so thankful for all of my babies,” on a second post of herself holding North, Saint and Chicago.

Earlier on Thursday, West, 42, dropped a music video for his song “Closed on Sunday” starring several members of the Kardashian clan, including Kim, their four kids and Kris. Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, were also featured in the two-and-a-half minute long clip.

Scroll through to see the pics of the Kardashian’s Thanksgiving: