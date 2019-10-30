



Kim Kardashian documented the dinner on her Instagram Story, showing off a candle-lined cake and a table covered in flower petals and star confetti. “The big 7-0,” the makeup mogul, 39, yelled from behind the camera after she, Brandon Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian sang “Happy Birthday” to Caitlyn.

The KKW Beauty creator went on to post a group photo with her siblings, and Khloé, 35, was noticeably absent. A couple hours before Kim’s Instagram uploads, the Revenge Body host wrote on her own Story that she’d been “shooting a commercial all day.”

Her relationship with Caitlyn has been rocky since the I Am Cait alum bashed Kris Jenner in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In December 2018, Khloé tried convincing Kim to disinvite the former athlete from her annual Christmas Eve party, explaining, “Who wants mom’s peace? ‘Cause that’s what matters. Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace when she’s never cared about ours?”

Kim admitted she’d made “a big f–king mistake” by extending the invite, but Kris, 63, said she was “fine.” The In the Kitchen With Kris author told her daughters: “Just let it go. Vodka’s my friend.”

Khloé did have nice things to say about the Olympian’s “really sweet” girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, in May, though. “She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone,” the Good American designer said on the “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” podcast at the time. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

Her comments came one year after Caitlyn opened up to Vice Broadly about her relationship with her children, explaining, “I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Caitlyn backed out of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening in Hollywood last week because of a conflict with Khloé and Scott Disick, who attended with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Kris and Caitlyn were married from 1991 to 2014.