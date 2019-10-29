



An occasion worth celebrating! Kim Kardashian kicked off the celebration of Caitlyn Jenner hitting the big 7-0 with a sweet birthday tribute on

Monday, October 28.

Kardashian, 39, posted a snapshot with Jenner to her Instagram Story of the pair posing closely together. “Happy 70th birthday @caitlynjenner,” she wrote. “I love you forever.”

The Skims founder is the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that has publicly commented on the Olympian’s birthday. However, according to Caitlyn’s Instagram Story, the reality TV family — former stepdaughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner — sent flowers and gifts directly to her home for her special day.

“Birthday today!” she wrote. “So blessed to have so much love in my life from family and friends.”

Caitlyn was married to Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, from 1991 to 2015. They are the parents of Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22.

After their marriage ended, the I Am Cait alum announced her transition. Though she initially had her family’s support during this period, the eldest Kardashian sisters — Kim, Kourtney, 40, and Khloé, 35 — were angered with how Kris, 63, was portrayed in Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

During an appearance on The View at the time, the KKW Beauty mogul noted her confusion with Caitlyn including things in her book that “weren’t true or didn’t really make sense.”

“At the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship,” she explained at the time. “And you’ve gotta have some respect for it.”

When Kim invited Caitlyn to her Christmas Eve party in December 2018, Khloé pressured her to disinvite their former stepdad.

The tension between Caitlyn and the family appears to still be evident. A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 28, that the gold medalist canceled a planned appearance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida, to avoid bumping into Khloé and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who was joined by girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Months before her 70th birthday, Caitlyn made a mistake when trying to honor her youngest daughter Kylie’s 22nd birthday. She posted a throwback pic with Kendall as a child instead of the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Speaking with Vice’s Broadly in 2018, Caitlyn offered an update on her relationship with her children.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” she said at the time. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”