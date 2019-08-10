



An honest mistake? Caitlyn Jenner seemingly confused daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner while posting a birthday message to her youngest child.

“Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today,” the Olympian, 69, captioned her Saturday, August 10, Instagram post. “Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner.” However, the photo showed her with Kendall — not Kylie — when the now 23-year-old model was a child.

Caitlyn quickly deleted the post after realizing the faux pas. She replaced the image with two pics of her with both Kendall and Kylie when they were younger. “Happy birthday @kyliejenner,” she wrote.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO celebrated her 22nd birthday aboard a yacht in Italy with friends and family on Saturday. Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 18 months, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were in tow for the fabulous affair.

Kylie gave fans a peek at the festivities, sharing Instagram videos and photos. She posed in front of a floral arrangement fashioned into the shape “22” and enjoyed shots as guests sang “Happy Birthday” to her. The reality star also showed off the diamond Kylie Cosmetics-inspired necklace Scott, 28, gifted to her.

Two days earlier, the group rode a boat to dinner in Capri. The Life of Kylie alum went for a laidback vibe in a peach, tie-dye maxi dress and a wide-brimmed hat.

Caitlyn was among the attendees when Kylie turned 21 with an all-out bash at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood last year. The I Am Cait alum reunited with former stepdaughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the party despite their strained relationship.

The Secrets of My Life author later raved about Kylie while celebrating granddaughter Stormi’s first birthday in February. “Beyond proud of my amazing daughter for all of her accomplishments, but especially proud of what an amazing mom she is to her little girl!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “And what a great birthday party!!”

