Something to celebrate! Caitlyn Jenner burst with pride over her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, at Stormi‘s first birthday party on Saturday, February 9.

“Beyond proud of my amazing daughter for all of her accomplishments,” Caitlyn, 69, captioned a series of pictures of herself with Kylie, 21, Stormi, partner Sophia Hutchins and more at the Olympian’s granddaughter’s over-the-top soiree on Instagram on Sunday, February 10.

The Secrets of My Life author continued: “But especially proud of what an amazing mom she is to her little girl! And what a great birthday party!! Happy first birthday Stormi!”

The New York native also gave a shout-out to the mother-daughter duo via her Instagram Stories. “Boy, how time flies,” Caitlyn said in a video on Saturday. “It seems like just a minute ago, I was putting on Kylie’s 1st birthday.”

Both Jenners also attended Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammys party on Saturday night. Kylie was with boyfriend Travis Scott, while Caitlyn went with Hutchins.

Stormi’s celebration, which had been postponed a week due to bad weather, was equal parts extravagant and fun. The bash featured a giant blow-up of Stormi’s head, which guests had to walk through to enter the party.

Guests could also enjoy carnival rides, pretzels, mini pizzas and a performance of “Baby Shark,” which Stormi and Kylie were seen dancing to on Caitlyn’s Instagram.

The mother of one rang in her child’s big day on February 1 with a sweet post to the little one and Scott, 26.

“How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

The rapper also expressed his love for Stormi on her special day.

“ITS [sic] MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY,” he wrote. “I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS [sic] RAGE.”

The couple welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, after less than a year of dating.

