Mama’s little helper! Khloé Kardashian’s latest hobby is baking loaves of bread and a handful of other pastries, and now she’s involving her daughter, True Thompson, 19 months, in the culinary activity.

On Saturday, November 16, the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and little True, whose dad is Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, spent some quality time together baking in the kitchen. Kardashian shared a series photos from the bonding session that featured the toddler sitting on a kitchen counter in front of her co-creation as she smiled broadly for the camera.

“My baby bread baker!!!,” the Good American designer captioned the sweet snapshots, along with a series of heart emojis. “We bake bread together a few times a week. I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever.”

In one of the pictures, True, who is wearing a rainbow tie-dye shirt, glances off to the side with a big grin on her face. In another, the tiny tot reaches for the freshly baked loaf (which appears to be cinnamon raisin bread) in front of her and attempts to take a taste.

The adorable photos got the attention of the Revenge Body host’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who floated the idea of baking bread together as a larger mother-daughter tradition. “Can me and P come join you?” the 40-year-old asked, referencing her own daughter, Penelope Disick, 7.

“OMG ANYTIME!!!!!!!” Khloé responded, clearly indicating she was interested in involving her sister and niece in the weekly baking session too.

Khloé’s good pal Khadijah Haqq also commented on the cute post and assured her friend that this food-focused tradition will continue as True grows. “She loves her mama and how fun you are w her,” Haqq reasoned.

The Kocktails With Khloé alum first developed an interest in baking bread in September, when she baked a plain loaf for True and also made a cinnamon raisin bread for her mom Kris Jenner. “This is what I do on Friday nights now,” the E! personality boasted at the time. “I couldn’t be happier.”

In the past, the California native has also made cinnamon sugar pretzels, which she shaped herself, and several other loaves of bread for herself and her loved ones.

Scroll down to see more of Khloé and True’s sweet baking adventure!