Is there a new business opportunity on the horizon for Khloé Kardashian? In recent weeks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has taken to baking her own loaves of bread and showing off the delicious-looking results on social media.

To date, the Good American designer has baked at least four loaves of bread as well as a basket full of cinnamon sugar pretzels, and she’s gotten pretty darn good! The first baked good Kardashian, 35, showed off on her Instagram Stories was on September 20. “I made my own bread,” she wrote above a snapshot of an impressive, partially sliced plain loaf resting on a cutting board.

Since then, Kardashian has upped her game. On Friday, September 27, the E! personality tried her hand at cinnamon raisin bread, which looked even tastier and more impressive than the earlier plain version. “This is what I do on Friday nights now,” the Revenge Body host wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Judging by an update on Kris Jenner’s own Instagram Stories, Kardashian sent her mom one of the flavorful loaves to try a few days later. Jenner remarked that she was so proud of her “bunny” for learning a valuable new skill.

Most recently, Kardashian whipped up yet another picture-perfect loaf of bread on Monday, September 30, only this time she seemingly had her daughter, 17-month-old True Thompson, on her mind. “Anything for baby True,” she told a friend off-camera while holding the freshly baked loaf in her hands.

Scroll down to see more photos of Kardashian’s yummy new hobby!