



Unnecessary drama. Caitlyn Jenner apologized to her famous children after fans assumed Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and more members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn’t show up for the Olympian when she was eliminated on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families,” the 70-year-old told the DailyMail in a new interview published on Monday, December 30. “I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize.”

The Kardashian-Jenners made headlines earlier this month after Caitlyn wasn’t greeted by any family members when she was voted off the British reality series during the December 6 episode. While other contestants were reunited with their loved ones on camera, the I Am Cait alum left the jungle solo. She later revealed that her pal Sophia Hutchins was waiting for her at the hotel.

“Just got out of the jungle, and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it! I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle I had a lot of friends there,” Caitlyn said via Instagram Stories at the time. “I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel … Sophia’s here! Yay!”

Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, for their part, decked out their dad’s Malibu home with silver letter balloons spelling, “Welcome home.”

“Thank you my [babies],” Caitlyn wrote via Instagram on December 10. Earlier that day, Brandon Jenner fired back at the backlash against the family.

“I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn,” Brandon replied to a fan who asked why Caitlyn didn’t have any family waiting. “That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Kim Kardashian agreed, tweeting, “Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

While Caitlyn claimed she hadn’t spoken to Khloé Kardashian in years during a viral clip from I’m A Celebrity, an insider told Us Weekly that the athlete’s accusations don’t “make sense.”

“Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t the closest, but the idea that they haven’t spoken in 5-6 years is crazy,” the source told Us on December 3. “They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn’t have a bad relationship with her.”

Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashian family has been rocky following her 2015 split from Kris Jenner.