



Out of the woods! Caitlyn Jenner may not have had the same warm on-camera exit as other I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestants, but daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner still welcomed their dad home with love.

Caitlyn, 70, was voted off the British reality series during the December 6 episode, and returned home from Australia to a sweet surprise from her youngest daughters.

“Thank you my [babies],” the former Olympian captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 10, showing off a room filled with beautiful pink and white balloons. Kylie, 22, and Kendall, 24, also decked out their dad’s home with silver letter balloons spelling, “Welcome home.”

When the I Am Cait alum emerged from the jungle after the British reality series’ shocking double elimination, fans were quick to notice that none of her family members were there to greet her, as is typical when contestants are voted off of the show. After the Kardashian-Jenner clan received backlash for not welcoming Caitlyn home, Brandon Jenner revealed via Instagram that nobody from the reality series had asked Caitlyn’s family to make an appearance.

“I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works,” Brandon, 38, told his followers.

Kim Kardashian agreed with her stepbrother, tweeting on Tuesday, December 10: “Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

The former decathlete later revealed on her Instagram Story that she wasn’t completely on her own when she made her way back to civilization, posting a video with her partner, Sophia Hutchins.

“Just got out of the jungle, and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it!” Caitlyn joked in her Story, one day after leaving the British reality series. “I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle I had a lot of friends there. I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel … Sophia’s here! Yay!”

Hutchins, 23, had been running Caitlyn’s social media accounts throughout the reality competition and previously opened up to Page Six about spending the holiday season solo while the show was filming.

“I’m having Thanksgiving without Caitlyn this year, which is really weird,” the model told the publication ahead of the November holiday. “I’m hosting it at our house with some of my family and my good friend and his family, so it’s going to be different this year.”

Caitlyn and Hutchins have been romantically linked since 2017, following the reality star’s split from Kris Jenner in 2015.