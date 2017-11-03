Contrary to reports, Caitlyn Jenner is “not dating” transgender model Sophia Hutchins, the reality star’s rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Fans began speculating that Jenner, 68, was dating the Pepperdine University student, 21, after they were spotted walking on the beach together on Sunday, October 29, during a vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico. They both stayed at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, according to their Instagram posts earlier this week.

Good morning! Have a wonderful day. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Morning coffee with a view 🌅 A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Hutchins transitioned in college and once cited Jenner as one of her inspirations. She told her Malibu-based school’s newspaper, Pepperdine Graphic, in December 2016 that the E! personality’s own transition “made it so much more real for [me], like normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it.”

Jenner transitioned from male to female in mid-2015 and underwent gender confirmation surgery in January. Since then, the former Olympian — who was previously married to interior designer Chrystie Crownover, actress Linda Thompson and most recently reality star Kris Jenner, has stated that she isn’t in a rush to find love again.

“I never have [dated a man],” she said on her former E! docuseries, I Am Cait, in March 2016. “To be honest with you, I can’t see myself dating women in the future. I’ve been there, done that. I have three very strong ex-wives. I just don’t see it. I don’t see a woman being attracted to me. If there was a female in my life, it would be more like a friendship than it would be a serious relationship.”

