Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her birthday by taking a stroll on the beach in Mexico with galpal Candis Cayne.

The former Olympian, who turned 68 on Saturday, October 28, was photographed wearing a black bikini under a sheer polka-dot cover-up and a large straw hat as the pair strolled on the sand, got their feet wet in the waves and relaxed under a large umbrella while vacationing in Los Cabos.

It was a memorable getaway for the I Am Cait star who posted her first-ever swimsuit video on Instagram on Friday, October 27, showing the world that she is finally able to be her true self.

In the clip, Jenner, who came out as transgender in April 2015, walked along the sand wearing a plunging one-piece swimsuit, sunglasses and a hat. As she approached the camera she took off her hat, twirled and exclaimed, “Free!”

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” she captioned the post. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

Check out the pics of Jenner and Cayne on the beach below.