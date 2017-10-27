Living her best life! Just days before her birthday, Caitlyn Jenner posted her first-ever swimsuit video and shared with the world that she is finally living her true self – proving age is just a number.

The I Am Cait star, who turns 68 on October 28, took to Instagram to post a clip of herself fulfilling a lifelong fantasy while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The short video shows her strutting along the sand on the beach wearing a plunging one-piece bathing suit, sunglasses and a hat. As she approaches the camera she takes off the hat, does her best supermodel twirl and shouts excitedly “Free!”

She captioned the post: “40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…” The Olympic gold medalist looks happy as can be!

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and… A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Followers responded to the video with praise saying: “Congratulations Ms Caitlin! Looking pretty fabbbbbb!” And “Good for you!!!”

As previously reported, Jenner came out as transgender in April 2015, and made headlines in June 2015 when she covered Vanity Fair wearing a strapless white bodysuit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed that she underwent gender reassignment surgery during a wide-ranging 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2017.

Jenner shares two daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, with ex-wife Kris Jenner, and helped raise Kris’ four kids from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. She also has four other children Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt from her first two marriages.

