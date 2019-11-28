



Turkey for one. Caitlyn Jenner’s partner Sophia Hutchins will be celebrating Thanksgiving without her this year.

The reality star is in Australia filming the U.K.’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, so she won’t be able to travel to the U.S. for the big holiday.

“I’m having Thanksgiving without Caitlyn this year, which is really weird,” Hutchins told Page Six on Tuesday, November 26.

The model, 23, won’t be alone for the holiday, but it will definitely be a change from holidays she’s spent with Jenner, 70, who she’s been linked to since 2017.

“I’m hosting it at our house with some of my family and my good friend and his family, so it’s going to be different this year,” she explained.

The couple doesn’t know if they will be reunited in time for Christmas because Jenner could still be competing on the reality series. Before heading to the outback of Australia, Hutchins had an argument about her brand of Lumasol sunscreen, which Jenner wasn’t allowed to carry with her.

“When the cast members pack their bags, they’re told pack light because you don’t really need much,” Hutchins told the publication. “One of the things we were arguing about at the end was, ‘Are you going to take this skincare product or are you going to take my SPF product?’ The luxury item for Caitlyn was not my product, it was her special skincare concoction.”

The Olympic gold medalist previously competed on the reality series’ U.S. version, so although she wasn’t allowed many luxury items or contact with her loved ones back home, she wasn’t nervous about this adventure.

“Being in the jungle is certainly not easy, and yes, it is totally back to basics, but I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks,” the New York native said in her cast bio. “Last time, it was almost like a cleansing of the soul.”

The former athlete also teased that she was looking forward to losing a “few pounds” in the jungle. “I’ve gotta fit in that outfit when I come back. Oh, my God, I’ve got the family Christmas party, wanna look good,” she said jokingly during the show’s promo video in November.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here airs on ITV and STV in the U.K. on Sundays.