Not interested in the gossip. Caitlyn Jenner opened up about rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins and gushed over their relationship as pals.

“We are not going to get into that,” the 68-year-old former Olympian tells Variety for their Trans Hollywood issue. “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

The publication notes that the 21-year-old model was on hand at Jenner’s Malibu home during the interview, which was published on Tuesday, August 7. Hutchins is not only a close personal friend, but she is also the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. The organization was formed in 2017 with the mission to advance transgender rights.

Jenner’s rep denied to Us Weekly in November 2017 that she was dating Hutchins after the friends sparked relationship rumors following a Mexican beach outing in September.

The reality TV alum then stepped out with Hutchins for a public appearance at the 2018 ESPYs in July, once again fueling dating speculation.

“Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a pic of the two looking all glammed up on Instagram at the time. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”

Earlier this year, Jenner and Hutchins posed alongside each other for multiple pictures at an event in June. Happy to work with @salvationarmyus as they work to make our world a better place,” Hutchins captioned a series of Instagram pics. “Thank you for having us at your table @paulmitchellus”

The I Am Cate star — who transitioned in 2015 — was previously married to Kris Jenner for 22 years before splitting in October 2013 and share daughters Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20. Jenner is also father of Burt, 39, Cassandra, 38, Brandon, 37, and Brody, 34, from previous relationships.

