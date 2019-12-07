



Noticeably absent. Caitlyn Jenner may have left the jungle, but it wasn’t into the arms of her family.

The I Am Cait Alum, 70, was voted off in a double elimination on the Friday, December 6, episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. When the reality TV star emerged from the jungle, there was seemingly no one waiting to greet her as is typically the case when anyone is voted off the British TV show.

Fans quickly took to social media to call out the Kardashian-Jenners for leaving Caitlyn hanging. “Wow no words.. why was nobody there for caitlyn leaving the jungle 💔💔💔 #ImACelebrity2019 #CaitlynJenner,” wrote one Twitter user.

Caitlyn later clarified on her Instagram Story that she did, in fact, have someone there to welcome her back to civilization.

“Just got out of the jungle, and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it! I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle I had a lot of friends there,” she explained on Saturday, December 7, as she panned to Sophia Hutchins. “I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel … Sophia’s here! Yay!”

Sophia, 23, later posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself and Caitlyn on the beach. “So happy you’re out of the jungle! @caitlynjenner,” she captioned the pic.

Daily Mail Showbiz editor Mark Jefferies echoed Caitlyn’s statement, explaining that Hutchins, Caitlyn’s partner since 2017, was still traveling to Australia when the episode aired.

“Anyone worried/sad about Caitlyn Jenner not having anyone to meet her on the Jungle bridge…I’m pleased to say her close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins is on her way and should have landed in Brisbane airport about two hours ago from LA #ImACeleb,” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

The Kardashian-Jenners have not commented on their nonappearance, but their absence may be due to Caitlyn’s unfiltered responses about her family while starring on the U.K. reality series.

The former Olympic athlete revealed several personal facts about her famous crew, including that she and Khloé Kardashian haven’t spoken in five years and that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, spends “$300,000 and $400,000 a month on security, everywhere she goes.”

“I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” Caitlyn explained, referring to her transition, during a confessional in the November 28 episode. “It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since. “We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Caitlyn also made headlines when she referred to the Kardashian-Jenners as “the royal family of entertainment.”

“This is a big show in U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches,” the gold medalist said to a fellow contestant on a recent episode. “Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”