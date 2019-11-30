Serious cash. Caitlyn Jenner revealed that her daughter Kylie Jenner spends thousands of dollars on security every month during a recent episode of the U.K. reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Olympian, 70, opened up about her youngest daughter’s spending habits while chatting about the safety of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Kylie will spend anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000 a month on security, everywhere she goes. It’s a big operation,” Caitlyn told fellow contestant Cliff Parisi after he asked about the family.

Contestant Roman Kemp then asked Caitlyn how it makes her feel to have daughters “go through that just to go to the shops?”

“It’s sad but they have been doing it forever,” Caitlyn replied. “They like having the security guys there.”

The I Am Cait alum has been especially open about her family since joining I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in early November. Caitlyn recently revealed on the show that she and former stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian haven’t talked in five years.

“I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,’” she said on the Thursday, November 28, episode of the reality series. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

The Secrets of My Life author added that the two were once “really close” and that she raised Kardashian, 35, from the time she was five years old. “I really don’t know what her issues are,” Caitlyn explained.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may not be close with all of the members of her family, but she feels strongly that the Kardashian-Jenners are the “royal family of entertainment.” Caitlyn has talked about the family’s “royal” status during her time on the British show.

“This is a big show in U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches? … Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment,” she dished. “One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”