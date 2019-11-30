America’s version of the royals? Caitlyn Jenner dubbed the Kardashian-Jenner clan the “royal family of entertainment” on a recent episode of the U.K. reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

During the episode, Jenner, 70, wondered if Queen Elizabeth tuned into the show. “Do you think the Queen watches this show?” she asked her fellow contestants. “This is a big show in U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches?”

She added, “Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”

When another contestant asked Jenner how she would feel if her daughter, Kendall Jenner, married into the royal family, the former Olympian admitted the model, 24, might find it difficult.

“Well, she would have to give up everything to do that,” Caitlyn replied. “They don’t even allow them to get on social, well, maybe they do now, but they didn’t allow them to get on social media. My kids wouldn’t know what to do if they didn’t have social media.”

Although there are lifestyle differences between the Kardashian-Jenners and the royal family, Kim Kardashian recently revealed she empathizes with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

“I think everyone has their own journey,” Kardashian, 39, said on the Australian TV show The Sunday Project on November 24. “I think their [Harry and Meghan’s] journey is extremely personal, with, you know, what his mother [Princess Diana] experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi.”

The KKW Beauty founder continued, “I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” she said. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

Caitlyn, meanwhile, has been getting candid during her stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. The Secrets of My Life author revealed on the Thursday, November 28, episode that she and Khloé Kardashian haven’t spoken in five years.

“I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,’” she said on the show. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

The former I Am Cait star added that “We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”