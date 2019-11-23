The origin of Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” might have finally come to light! Caitlyn Jenner put her own spin on the viral ditty, and Kim Kardashian tweeted her support.

“Let’s go, team,” Caitlyn, 70, told her costars in a clip from I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! shared via Twitter on Friday, November 22. “Not just another day. Another day to excel. Another day to be great. Rise and shine!”

I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago! https://t.co/HNYmv8KJ9m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2019

Kardashian, 39, retweeted the video, writing: “I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!”

Caitlyn confirmed she joined the cast of the British reality show earlier this month. “Being in the jungle is certainly not easy, and yes, it is totally back to basics, but I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks,” she told Hello! magazine, before referencing her previous stint on the U.S. version of the show in 2003. “Last time, it was almost like a cleansing of the soul.”

The Olympian noted that the “most difficult part” of participating in the series would be “dealing with nine other celebrities in this environment.” However, she had a plan going in. “I’m going to try to keep peace,” she said. “I’m going to try to be a good parent. Could I put on top of that, the queen of the jungle? We’ll see!”

As for Kylie, the 22-year-old reality star made headlines in October when she sang “Rise and Shine” to daughter Stormi, 21 months, while waking her up in a YouTube video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. Many celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, have covered the viral moment since.

Caitlyn opened up exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month about her bond with her youngest daughter. “I’m around Kylie probably the most of all the kids,” she explained. “Little Stormi is a wonderful little kid, [and Kylie] is a wonderful mom. She’s totally dedicated to her.”

The I Am Cait alum, who has 20 grandchildren “between genetic kids and stepkids,” hopes to continue adding to the family. “I told the girls years ago that I wanted 30 grandchildren,” she admitted. “They were not that excited about that, but they’re getting there!”

Caitlyn celebrated her birthday with Kim, Kylie, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and other relatives in October. Despite Khloé Kardashian’s absence from the party and previous drama between the two, a source told Us there is “zero bad blood.”