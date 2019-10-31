



Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday on Tuesday, October 29, surrounded by family members Brandon Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Although Khloé Kardashian was noticeably missing from the celebration, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that there’s “zero bad blood” between the Strong Looks Better Naked author and the Olympian.

“Khloé had something the night of Caitlyn’s birthday celebration at Nobu, but Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t fighting,” the source tells Us. “They have fixed [their relationship].”

Even though the Revenge Body host, 35, and Caitlyn “aren’t exactly close,” the two are still on good terms. “Kylie and Khloé are so tight and like best friends, so she would never be rude to Kylie and disrespect Kylie’s dad by not going [to the party],” the source adds.

In an Instagram Story the night of the festivities, Kim, 39, showed off a confetti-covered table and a decorative cake to celebrate Caitlyn turning “the big 7-0.” The Selfish author also shared a group photo with her siblings and Caitlyn. The same morning, Khloé noted in an Instagram Story of her own that she had been busy “shooting a commercial all day.”

Since Caitlyn split from matriarch Kris Jenner in 2014, Khloé had no intention of making amends with the Olympic gold medalist and stood strongly by her mother’s side instead. After Caitlyn released her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in 2017, Khloé and Caitlyn’s relationship grew even more tenuous.

More recently, Khloé tried to convince Kim not to invite Caitlyn to their annual family Christmas Eve party. Though Kim had gotten approval from her mother to extend the invite last year, Khloé insisted, “Who wants mom’s peace? ‘Cause that’s what matters. Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace when she’s never cared about ours?”

Despite their previously rocky relationship, Khloé has seemingly attempted to keep things civil between her and Caitlyn. In May, Khloé shared her thoughts about Caitlyn’s partner, Sophia Hutchins. “She’s really sweet,” the Good American cofounder told Laura Wasser on an episode of the “Divorce Sucks” podcast. “She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone.”

With reporting by Brody Brown