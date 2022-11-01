A total knockout! Through the years, Khloé Kardashian has become known for her sexy style.

The reality star loves to show off her curves, frequently rocking skintight dresses, form-fitting activewear and of course the best jeans.

Denim is a staple in Kardashian’s wardrobe. She can’t resist a Canadian tuxedo or a classic pair of skinny jeans. The TV personality is so fond of the look that she created her own denim label, Good American, in October 2016. The businesswoman, who launched the brand with co-founder Emma Grede, revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that year that the duo wanted “jeans that can fit real women — and we really feel like this has been lacking in the market.”

She continued: “We believe in embracing a woman’s curves and I feel like now so many people are breaking down these barriers of not only going to a size 6 or 8, which is considered ‘normal.’ I’m very proud of the message Emma and I are trying to get out into the world, and we really hope that it transcends into making women feel empowered in their own skin and knowing that there’s a line that’s going to give you all these trends.”

Good American isn’t Kardashian’s only major fashion accomplishment. In May 2022, the Hulu star made her Met Gala debut. Khloé, who attended with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, glistened on the iconic red steps in a sparkly gold gown by Moschino. She paired the look with black silk gloves, a matching cape and had her hair styled in a blunt bob.

Though exciting, the big night was a stressful one for the Revenge Body alum. She revealed via Twitter at the time that she was extremely nervous. “Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?” she wrote. “My anxiety was through the roof!”

Another jaw-dropping style moment from Khloé came months later in October 2022. The former E! star celebrated site Kim’s 42nd birthday in an iridescent catsuit. The sheer number flattered her figure and was adorned with sparkles. She finalized the look with PVC heels and square-shaped sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to see Khloé’s style evolution: