All they do is win, win, win no matter what. Just hours after a judge dismissed Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners, the family arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in their red carpet … best?

​The dress code for the Monday, May 2 soiree is “Gilded Glamour,” but Kylie Jenner opted for a wedding vibe with her ensemble, rocking a white dress comprised of a skintight bodice with a large, ruffled skirt. Continuing with the wedding theme, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, wore a white, netted veil — on top of a backward baseball hat, a look that immediately sent the internet ablaze.

Kris Jenner‘s 2022 Met Gala gown was inspired by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who co-chaired Fashion’s Biggest Night in 1976 and 1977. The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, 66, decided on a light yellow Oscar de la Renta gown, turning up the glamour even more with a hint of sparkle and long, elegant gloves. Kim Kardashian — who attended the event with boyfriend Pete Davidson — also channeled one of John F. Kennedy’s past loves on the red carpet, wearing the sheer Jean-Louis dress that Marilyn Monroe sported while famously serenading the president with her legendary version of “Happy Birthday.” She also bleached her hair to complete the look.

Khloé Kardashian, who celebrated her first year at the Met Gala on Monday night, wore a glimmering gold gown that was right on theme: Her floor-length dressed transformed her into a star from the Gilded Age. Younger sister Kendall Jenner went for a bold beauty look this year, rocking bleached eyebrows and smokey eye makeup.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were also in attendance, with the engaged couple choosing matching black and white ensembles for Fashion’s Biggest Night. They each wore white tops with black skirts by Thom Browne, with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, opting to pair his ensemble with black coattails. The Poosh founder, 43 — who also attended the event for the first time this year — went with a cropped white button-down and a pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The Met Gala red carpet marks a decidedly different atmosphere than a courtroom in Los Angeles, which is where Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie spent the better part of the past week while they battled against Chyna, 33, who first filed the suit against them in 2017.

The former reality star was accusing the Kardashian-Jenner women of defamation, claiming that they conspired against her to cancel Rob & Chyna, her 2016 reality show with then-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Almost all of the family members testified in the case last month.

After nearly five years of legal drama, the judge dismissed the lawsuit on Monday. BuzzFeed reported that the Kardashians stars’ attorney said his clients would not be in attendance to hear the verdict as they were in New York “at some gala.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the Kardashian-Jenners’ ensembles at the 2022 Met Gala: