Good as gold! The stars stepped out to the 2022 Met Gala for fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 2 — and they brought their beauty A-game, too.

Indeed, the event marked by the first Monday in May is back in action, after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual gala has been in motion since 1948, raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

This year’s them is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” and designers and their paired celebrities are bringing major looks to the highly anticipated red carpet with their takes on ‘Gilded Glamour’. (The exhibit, showing designs from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s, opens to the public on May 7 and will be available to view through September 5.)

The hosts of the big night are just as fabulous as the event itself. Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda take the top honor for the 2022 gala, joined by honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

But it’s the red carpet for the Met Gala that’s undoubtedly the most anticipated fashion reveal of the year. Fans flock to the New York City location to peep their favorite celebrities in over-the-top looks on the steps of the storied museum.

While the fashion took our breath away (see every look here), the hair and makeup also made our hearts beat fast. The beauty for the Met Gala is notoriously over-the-top. Take, for instance, Lupita Nyong’o‘s piled high hair in 2016. For this year, standouts include Lala Vasquez, wearing an ornate headpiece and smoky eyes with a burgundy cutout LaQuan Smith dress and Cynthia Erivo’s bold topper.

The biggest trend of the night was tiara-adorned hair, seen on Emma Chamberlain, Blake Lively and even Anna Wintour herself.

When it came to hair, we loved Vanessa Hudgen’s intricately woven updo and Lively’s sweet, textured waves.

As for makeup, we swooned over the jewel-toned plum lids on Rachel Smith, Vasquez and Hudgens as well as Chamberlain’s literally ‘gilded’ eyes!

Scroll through to see every wild, over-the-top Met Gala beauty look here!