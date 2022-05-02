Top 5

Fashion’s biggest night out is nearly here! Ahead of the Met Gala, Hollywood’s biggest names are pulling out all the stops in the name of glam — from facials to ultra-luxe treatments and everything in between.

The annual extravaganza is taking place tonight, Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Exhibit. The theme for attendees and their designers: “Gilded glamour.”

But before the celebs hit the red carpet in head-to-toe designer wares, they’re giving fans a look into their respective getting ready processes on social media.

For context, their BTS rituals have run the gamut through the years, from brightening under-eye patches and tightening micro-current skincare tools to lymphatic drainage massage and last-minute lip plumper. Anything and everything goes.

So far this year, several A-listers have paid a visit to their go-to estheticians. For example, both Eiza Gonzalez and Karlie Kloss visited celebrity facialist Iván Pol (famous for his non-invasive and non-toxic treatment that’s lovingly named The Beauty Sandwich).

And unsurprisingly, countless celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Adwoa Aboah treated themselves to an appointment with facialist-to-the-stars Joanna Czech. The pro prepped her clients’ skin with Clé de Peau products, including the brand’s newly launched Brightening Serum Supreme and Brightening Mask Treatment Supreme.

Neither were shy about posting about the experience on their Instagram Story. “Snatched because of @joannaczechofficial,” Aboah wrote on a bare-faced photo in which her skin looks positively radiant. Likewise, the Poosh founder posted a video from her appointment with a text overlay that read: “Facials with @joannaczechofficial make me happy.”

Some celebs even found time in their schedule to get a sweat session in ahead of their beauty appointments. Kerry Washington, for example, squeezed in a private session at Erika Bloom Pilates.

Meanwhile, Ciara did something a little more unconvential, choosing to moonwalk in the streets of Manhattan to show her excitement for the event. “The morning of the Met Gala energy,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

And finally, we’ve been lucky to get a sneak peek of what makeup products stars will be debuting on the red carpet. For example, Jude Law’s daughter Iris shared a photo of her dressing table full of Dior makeup products. Swoon.

Keep scrolling to see all the best behind-the-scenes snaps from celebrities and their glam squads.

