Everything to Know About Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Following Blac Chyna‘s split from Rob Kardashian, the model experienced major ups and downs with her ex and his famous family — including a legal battle that’s been ongoing for years.

Chyna and Kardashian originally confirmed their relationship in January 2016. The pair got engaged after three months of dating and announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their relationship was documented for their E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, from September to December 2016.

After the show was renewed for a second season, the sock designer took to social media to announce the couple’s split. Amid the on and off relationship, E! told Variety that production on Rob & Chyna would be put “on hold” in July 2017. The network noted that the spinoff had “not been in production for several months” as they plan to “follow the [Kardashian] family’s lead” on what to do next.

Later that year, Chyna sued the Kardashians for allegedly interfering with her reality show’s future. The rapper’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, later offered an update on Chyna’s plans to go forward with the legal battle.

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Kylie [Jenner] for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” Ciani said in a statement to Us Weekly in October 2020. “Chyna is beyond thrilled that she will have her day in court.”

At the time, the lawyer claimed that Chyna’s career in reality TV was “permanently damaged” as a result of the Kardashian family.

Two months later, a judge ordered the production company behind Rob & Chyna, Bunim/Murray Production, to turn over any unaired footage that was shot for season 2.

Chyna and Rob’s relationship made headlines again in March 2022 when the singer claimed that she didn’t receive any child support. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Rob and son King with ex Tyga, tweeted at the time.

Rob, for his past, pointed out that he has his daughter from Tuesdays through Saturdays while questioning his ex-fiancée’s allegations. “[I] pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school,” the California native wrote in an Instagram comment via the Shade Room. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. Why would I pay child support? Lol.”

Less than a week later, Chyna offered an update on her plans to sue the Kardashian family.

“I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” she tweeted in April 2022. “At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”

