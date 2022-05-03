Continuing the fight. After a jury ruled in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) and her legal team announced plans to appeal the verdict in her defamation trial against former fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s family.

In 2017, the model took legal action against the famous family when the spinoff series she and the Arthur George founder starred in, Rob & Chyna, was canceled. She was seeking more than $100 million in damages, claiming that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner interfered with the show’s future and used their influence at the E! Network to end the series.

In October 2020, Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, argued that her client’s career in reality TV was “permanently damaged” as a result of the Kardashian family’s actions.

“I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” Chyna tweeted in April 2022 as the trial began. “At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell [my children] King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”

While in court, Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie testified that Chyna had allegedly abused Rob during their relationship. The Lashed Cosmetics owner, however, denied the abuse and downplayed stories about her putting a gun to Rob’s head and putting an iPhone cord around his neck, telling the judge that she was joking during the alleged incidents.

In May 2022, a judge ruled to dismiss the case and Chyna will not be awarded any damages.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury,” the Kardashian family’s counsel, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, said in a statement to Us Weekly on May 3. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

Chyna’s attorney, however, had a different reading of the verdict in the case. “The jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian, [and] the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network,” Ciani told the Associated Press at the time. “We will appeal on the remaining questions.”

In a statement to Us, Ciani argued that her client had not been given a fair trial, claiming that the judge had “committed reversible error” by introducing “a highly prejudicial, punitive, and baseless jury instruction that falsely stated that Plaintiff had violated a court order regarding production of her financial records.” She also argued that the judge should have stepped in when the Kardashians’ counsel showed pictures of the revenge porn photos that Rob posted of Chyna while she was testifying on the stand.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Chyna’s appeal: