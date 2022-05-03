Something to celebrate! The Kardashian-Jenner family couldn’t contain their excitement when their lawyer informed them of their win in Blac Chyna’s defamation case against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala.

“I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it,” attorney Michael G. Rhodes told the press after the Monday, May 2, ruling. “The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant. They’re happy to have this behind them.”

He added: “I hope they enjoy their gala in New York.”

Kris, 66, also reacted to the jury’s verdict — Chyna, 33, who was suing the family for more than $100 million over the cancellation of her and Rob Kardashian’s former reality show, Rob & Chyna, will receive no money in damages — on the Met Gala red carpet.

“I’m just happy it’s over,” the momager told Variety on Monday, adding that “going through it” was the most difficult part of the case.

“I live in my faith and just hope that’s enough,” Kris told the outlet about praying through the trial. “Yeah, I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad it’s over for the girls. We’re here to celebrate.”

Chyna’s lawyer, meanwhile, told the Associated Press that they will “appeal on the remaining questions” claiming, “the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian,” and “the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network.” (All four members of the family testified about the alleged abuse in Chyna and Rob’s relationship, citing safety concerns and the former couple’s split as why the series didn’t go on to season 2.)

Monday, meanwhile, marked the first time all five of Kris’ daughters were in attendance at Fashion’s Biggest Night. While Kourtney Kardashian made her Met Gala debut with fiancé Travis Barker, Khloé hit the carpet solo.

“Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!” the 37-year-old Good American designer tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday, May 3. “I am so incredibly honored that I was invited to the MET wearing @Moschino. @ITSJEREMYSCOTT designed my dress in about 10 days.”

Kim, for her part, walked the carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson but coordinated with Kris. While the Selfish author rocked Marilyn Monroe’s Jean Louis gown — which the late star wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-President John. F. Kennedy in 1962 — the mother of six channeled Jackie O.

Rounding out the group, Kendall Jenner sported an all-Black Prada look with bleached eyebrows, while Kylie looked like a bride in a dress designed by the late Virgil Abloh and a veil baseball hat for the “Gilded Glamour”-themed fundraiser.

