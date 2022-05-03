Bringing the heat! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought their PDA-filled romance to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2.

“We’re just having fun,” Kardashian, 43, told Vogue while walking the red carpet with her man, 46, noting that the couple are “so good.” The twosome couldn’t help but make out — tongue and all — while they posed for photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donned a Thom Browne ensemble, which she described as “basically a deconstructed version of his outfit,” referring to Barker’s Thom Browne kilt and suit jacket.

“She looks amazing,” the rocker said of his fiancée while holding on tight to her hand. Kardashian chimed in, “My baby looks amazing!”

The couple were perfectly in sync as they walked the red carpet in New York City in celebration of this year’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme. The event marked the engaged pair’s first Met Gala appearance together.

Kardashian and Barker previously chose to forgo the September 2021 gala after going public with their romance earlier that year.

The Poosh founder revealed at the time that she and the Blink-182 drummer missed the festivities at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Central Park that same day. Barker joined the 32-year-old rapper on stage as the drummer for two songs.

While the “Tickets to My Downfall” singer’s performance was cut short due to weather issues, Kardashian and Barker didn’t go to any Met Gala afterparties. Instead, they dined at the Polo Bar in the city.

The Kardashians star, who got engaged to Barker in October 2021, is one of two Kardashian-Jenners sisters who hadn’t been to the coveted fashion night out before Monday’s event. Khloé Kardashian has also been notably absent from fashion’s biggest night for years. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, however, have all become staples at the event.

The Big Apple gala marked the latest PDA-heavy outing for Kourtney and Barker. The duo have been making the red carpet circuit since the musician’s romantic beach proposal last year.

The lovebirds, who were first linked in late 2020, shared a visible tongue kiss while posing for photos at the 2022 Oscars in March.

One week later, the twosome jetted off to Las Vegas to attend the 2022 Grammys. The couple surprised fans when they later revealed they had a wedding ceremony at a chapel in Sin City hours after the awards show ended in April.

The union, however, wasn’t legal since the pair didn’t obtain a marriage license before saying their vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

Later that month, Kourtney and Barker brought their blended family to the Kardashians premiere in Los Angeles. The rocker’s two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, were dressed in all black for the affair.

Kourtney, for her part, brought her youngest son, Reign, 7, with her to the event, where he smiled for pictures with his future step siblings. The University of Arizona alum shares Reign and two her older children, Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Scroll down to see Kourtney and Barker’s sexy night out at the Met Gala: