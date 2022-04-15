Blushing bride-to-be! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are happier than ever following their impromptu celebration of love in Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old reality star gave fans a glimpse at her state of mind on Thursday, April 14, sharing a snap of a sign reading “Happy Wife, Happy Life” via her Instagram Story. A link to a Poosh article titled “10 Simple Ways to Be Happy” accompanied the social media upload.

Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, less than one year after Us Weekly confirmed their romance. Last month, the couple packed on the PDA at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Sin City — and held a ceremony at a local chapel hours later. “[There was] a lot of kissing and dancing,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson exclusively told Us. “It was very, very romantic. … The vibe was just love.”

The lifestyle guru later clarified that she and the drummer were not officially made husband and wife. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote via Instagram on April 6 alongside a slideshow of snaps from the small ceremony. “Practice makes perfect.”

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had every intention of legally wedding the Blink-182 musician. “It’s not called fake married,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. … We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.'”

Kim Kardashian recalled finding out about her older sister’s Vegas adventure during the same interview, joking, “[She told us], like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way … I got married last night!’ And I woke up to, like, a million texts.”

The visit to the chapel was a “totally impulse” decision, a source exclusively told Us, adding, “They will have a bigger celebration with more of their families there, but this was a special night just for the two of them.”

Though the celebration came as a major shock to fans, Kris Jenner hinted to E! News that she “did know” about the Vegas ceremony — and that it might end up on the family’s new Hulu series. “We make it worth the wait,” she teased ahead of The Kardashians premiere. “You never know what’s gonna happen.”

The reality show debuted on the streaming platform on Thursday, April 14, and Kourtney’s love life is featured front and center. During a teaser for upcoming episodes, Kourtney hints that she and the Meet the Barkers alum are ready to expand their blended family. The California native shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Both of their kids are just as excited about the possibility of having another sibling,” a source exclusively told Us. “[Landon and Alabama] just want their father to be happy so, of course, they would fully support whatever makes him happy.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!