Future big brothers and sisters! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s children are ready for their family to expand.

“Both of their kids are just as excited about the possibility of having another sibling,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the 42-year-old Poosh creator and the 46-year-old Blink-182 rocker’s kids.

The insider noted that the drummer’s son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, “have gotten close to” Kardashian’s three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, adding, “They just want their father to be happy so, of course, they would fully support whatever makes him happy.”

The Grammy nominee is also the former stepfather of his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, 23 — which is why he and Kardashian “would love two” more babies of their own “in a dream world.”

The University of Arizona grad told Access on Monday, April 11, that since she and the Meet the Barkers alum each have three little ones at home, they want to cap their family at “eight” kids.

The couple got engaged in October 2021, with Us revealing later that same month that they will “without any doubt” have another baby.

Kourtney would “ideally … like a natural birth,” the insider explained at the time, adding, “She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

In a March Kardashians trailer, the reality star said in a confessional that she and the musician “want” to conceive a child. The pair attended doctor appointments in the footage.

The duo’s attempts for another baby have been “hard,” the Hulu personality told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen,” Kardashian added.

Khloé Kardashian chimed in at the time, calling the experience “emotional” for her sister.

Kourtney has previously been vocal about the “peace of mind” she got freezing her eggs. “I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe that’s God’s plan,'” she said of the process during a March 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show segment. “I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney World.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

