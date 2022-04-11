Sharing her struggles. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to conceive their first child together have not been effortless.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 11.

Khloé Kardashian chimed in, calling the experience “emotional” for Kourtney as well.

The Poosh creator is already the mother of three children with her ex Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — while the Blink-182 rocker, 46, shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a close bond with his former stepdaughter, Atiana, 23.

The Grammy nominee and Kardashian went public with their relationship in January 2021, getting engaged in October of that same year.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Barker’s proposal. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in a March trailer for The Kardashians, saying, “Travis and I want to have a baby.” The footage also showed Kardashian and Barker attending a doctor appointment together.

Earlier this month, the duo made headlines for their post-Grammys Las Vegas wedding ceremony. The bride later clarified in a Wednesday, April 6, Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that despite not having a marriage license, the couple don’t consider themselves to be “fake married.”

The University of Arizona grad explained, “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. … I’m like, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Kardashian documented the nuptials in an Instagram slideshow that same day. “Found these in my camera roll,” she wrote. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

As for the groom, Barker wrote in a post of his own: “What happens in Vegas.”

