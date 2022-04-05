Burning love! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in Las Vegas hours after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards — and less than six months after they got engaged.

The Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, had a small wedding ceremony in the early hours of Monday, April 4, at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City, but it was unclear if they obtained a marriage license to make it legal. Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 5.

“They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming,” Frierson explained. “They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they got there because I don’t know if it was a scam, so they paid online and came in.”

Earlier that evening, the duo attended the Grammys, where Barker performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. After touching tongues on the red carpet, the couple’s PDA continued inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. An eyewitness exclusively told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sat on her beau’s lap during Lil Nas X‘s performance, and later, the twosome made out between sets.

Last year, the reality star and the Box Car Racer founder prompted speculation that they had either eloped or gotten engaged during a vacation in Las Vegas. Hairstylist Glen Oropeza sparked the rumors after he posted a series of photos in July 2021. “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas,” he wrote via Instagram. “There’s nothing like love AND a good time.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the post originally included a diamond ring emoji, but Oropeza later swapped it out for a black heart instead. Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, further fueled speculation about a secret wedding when she reposted one of the duo’s Vegas photos to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “So happy for you guys.”

The musician shares Alabama and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. Kardashian, for her part, shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015.

While Barker and Kardashian didn’t get engaged or married during their 2021 trip, the idea of a Vegas wedding clearly stuck with them. “The vibe was just love,” Frierson said of the couple, who announced their engagement in October 2021. “It was very romantic.”

