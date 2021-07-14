She said yes? Fans are convinced that Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker after seven months of dating.

The first piece of evidence comes from hairstylist Glen Oropeza, who sparked rumors that the pair had either gotten engaged or already wed after he posted a series of photos from their Vegas trip on Sunday, July 11. “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas,” he wrote via Instagram. “There’s nothing like love AND a good time.”

The post originally included a diamond ring emoji, but fans later noticed that Oropeza swapped that out and replaced it with a black heart emoji instead.

Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, further fueled speculation about a secret wedding when she reposted one of the duo’s Vegas photos to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “So happy for you guys.”

The Sun then reported on Wednesday, July 14, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, accepted the 45-year-old musician’s proposal during their trip to Las Vegas this past weekend. According to the U.K. newspaper, the couple plan to tie the knot later this year.

No matter what happened in Vegas, the Poosh founder clearly had a good time. “Swipe for happy girl,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 13, alongside a carousel that included a photo of her holding hands with Barker.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that an engagement was very much on the horizon.

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” the insider said in June. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her.”

In January, Us confirmed that the twosome are officially dating after they were spotted spending time together at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, California. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” a source said at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Since then, their relationship seemed to get serious very quickly, with both of them sharing tons of PDA-heavy pics via social media. The Blink-182 drummer also got a tattoo of Kardashian’s first name.

The reality star shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares Alabama and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana De Le Hoya, 22, who is Moakler’s daughter from her relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

In June, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the rocker and his kids would be part of the new project the Kardashians are filming with Hulu.

“This is the next chapter,” Jenner, 65, said about the new series in May. “The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”